NW OKC House Fire Caused By Mosquito Candle Ignites Car

Authorities responded to a house fire caused by a mosquito candle, Monday morning.

The home is located off 122nd St. & Western Avenue in northwest Oklahoma City. Homeowners said a burning mosquito candle was sitting in the garage on a plastic shelf when it burned through the shelf and rolled under the homeowners' car. The car was then set on fire.

Homeowners told police they were alerted of the fire by their dogs, who barked at crackling noises coming from the garage. OKC Fire responded to the call and put out the fire.

One vehicle is considered a total loss. No damage was reported to the home or any residents.