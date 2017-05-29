Man Struck By Lightning Near Turner Falls

Authorities in Murray County say a man is recovering after being struck by lightning near Turner Falls Saturday night.

According to police, the man was standing outside his truck near the Turner Falls Curio Shop at approximately 10:30 p.m. when he took a direct lightning strike to his chest.

Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper said he thinks the man was watching the storm when it happened. Police said the strike was so powerful it blew off the man's pants and shoes. He was found walking along Highway 77 after he was hit.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore with severe burns, but is expected to survive.

According to the National Weather Service, if you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. Chief Cooper said people should remain indoors and out of danger during thunderstorms.