OKC Police Investigate Shooting After Auto-Pedestrian Crash

Police are investigating a shooting that happened after an auto-pedestrian crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near NE 16 Street and Everest Avenue.

A child ran out into the street and was hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was not at fault because his vision was obscured.

At some point during the incident, shots were fired in the direction of the driver. The driver was not injured.

Police do not know who fired the shots and are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

