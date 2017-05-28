Tornado Touches Down Near Ringling In Southern Oklahoma

A tornado touched down Saturday night in Jefferson County, according to News 9 StormTracker Alan Broerse.

Broerse spotted power flashes shortly before 11:20 p.m. near Ringling. He said he spotted a funnel as it barely missed Ringling.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries were reported.

A short time later, StormTracker Bobby Payne spotted the same storm with a lowering wall cloud. Due to the lack of light, Payne could not say for sure if a funnel touched down.

