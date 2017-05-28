Power Outages Reported Near Woodward

Thousands of power outages were reported in and near Woodward, OG&E reported late Saturday night.

According to OG&E System Watch, more than 2,600 customers were without power in the Woodward area due to severe storms.

A number of power lines and trees were reportedly down or have snapped due to the severe weather.

Travel in the area is discouraged, the Woodward County emergency management said.

As of Sunday morning, most of the power in the area had been restored.

To report an outage with OG&E, call (800) 522-6870.