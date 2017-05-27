Lake Patrols Ensuring Kids Are Wearing Life Jackets - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lake Patrols Ensuring Kids Are Wearing Life Jackets

Posted: Updated:
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and lake season. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and lake season.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and lake season.

The Edmond Police Department said this is a good time to refresh boaters on water safety. 

Lt. Derick Pickard is the supervisor at Arcadia Lake.

“We have been blessed with gorgeous weather this weekend so I anticipate seeing quite a few people come visit us,” said Pickard.

Before hitting the water, he is asking people to make sure everyone on the water has a life jacket. He encourages adults to wear their life vests at all times. 

Pickard said he will be enforcing the life jacket law for children.

“In our lake, if you’re under the age of 13, you have to have a live jacket on. That is a posted regulation and a city ordinance,” he said.

He’ll be handing out tickets to families that don’t follow that rule. 

Pickard is also asking people to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum. Being intoxicated on a lake can be a disastrous combination.

He also wants to remind boaters to be mindful of others around them.

“Watch where you’re going,” said Pickard.

It’s important to avoid collisions on the lake.

As an incentive for families this year, Pickard said he has free ice-cream cone vouchers from Braum’s on hand. He will give kids a voucher if they’re following all the rules of the lake. 

“Be safe. Have fun,” he said.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.