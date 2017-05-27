Lake Patrols Ensuring Kids Are Wearing Life Jackets

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and lake season.

The Edmond Police Department said this is a good time to refresh boaters on water safety.

Lt. Derick Pickard is the supervisor at Arcadia Lake.

“We have been blessed with gorgeous weather this weekend so I anticipate seeing quite a few people come visit us,” said Pickard.

Before hitting the water, he is asking people to make sure everyone on the water has a life jacket. He encourages adults to wear their life vests at all times.

Pickard said he will be enforcing the life jacket law for children.

“In our lake, if you’re under the age of 13, you have to have a live jacket on. That is a posted regulation and a city ordinance,” he said.

He’ll be handing out tickets to families that don’t follow that rule.

Pickard is also asking people to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum. Being intoxicated on a lake can be a disastrous combination.

He also wants to remind boaters to be mindful of others around them.

“Watch where you’re going,” said Pickard.

It’s important to avoid collisions on the lake.

As an incentive for families this year, Pickard said he has free ice-cream cone vouchers from Braum’s on hand. He will give kids a voucher if they’re following all the rules of the lake.

“Be safe. Have fun,” he said.