Witness Notices Erratic Driver Of Deadly Turner Turnpike Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking witnesses of a deadly crash to come forward with information.

Deneisha Lowrey is a 29-year-old woman from Midwest City . She is in Lincoln County jail being held on a manslaughter complaint after police said she killed one person and injured four others.

On Friday afternoon, several 911 calls reported a black Cadillac CTS driving erratically on the Turner Turnpike.

One of those callers reached out to News 9. Peter Buscemi was on the Turner Turnpike heading to Tahlequah from Oklahoma City. Near Luther and Wellston, he saw Lowrey driving dangerously and said he honked at her.

“She honked back at me. She seemed very agitated,” said Buscemi.

Buscemi noticed damage on the front of Lowrey’s Cadillac, but went past her and continued his drive.

“Two or three minutes later, I see her speeding up the highway, swerving from corner to corner,” he said.

He also saw Lowrey run a Toyota off the road. That’s when Buscemi called police.

While the phone was ringing, he pulled over to the side. Buscemi said Lowrey hit his car.

“She rear ends me,” said Buscemi. “Right past me, not even a second look. She just blew right past me.”

Within 15 minutes, Buscemi noticed traffic starting to back up. According to OHP, Lowrey hit a silver Ford and caused it to roll over. There were two adults and three children in the car.

Joseph Blazier, 36, was killed. His passengers were taken to the hospital.

Troopers think Lowrey was impaired behind the wheel. They are asking any witnesses to contact OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators by calling 1-866-OHP-TIPS or emailing OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.