Severe Storm Threat Continues Saturday Evening Into Night

The threat for severe storms continues Saturday evening into night, especially south and east of the Oklahoma City metro.

The highest threat is in eastern Oklahoma where tornadoes are most likely.

The cold front eventually moves through Saturday night with showers and storms along and ahead of it in far eastern and southern Oklahoma.

Sunday looks quiet and not as hot, with highs in the low 80s. Sunshine sticks around for Memorial Day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.