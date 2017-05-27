Father, Child Found Safe After Amber Alert

An Amber Alert issued Saturday morning put state on the lookout for an endangered father and his 1-year-old daughter .

After frantic hours of searching, the Amber Alert ended at 700 N Villa in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police found both Todd and Rosa Steffens inside their minivan.

Only News 9 was on scene for their reunion with family

The search leading up to the alert started Friday morning in Moore for the Steffens family.

“The gentleman we were looking for dropped his wife off at Platt College here in Moore, and he had his 1-year-old with him, and he was going to make an appointment at the VA hospital and then pick her up after she got done with classes,” Moore Police Department Lt. Kyle Dudley said.

But Todd Steffens never picked up his wife Friday, and it didn’t take long for his family to worry.

“Todd has a traumatic brain injury and some PTSD by the time he dropped her off he didn’t give any indication he was having any problems,” said Dudley.

Soon, officers say they had more than enough reason to be worried about both people and sound the alarm.

“At some point, Todd did turn his cellphone on and send some text messages to his family and wife and at that point the text messages were concerning and definitely met the criteria then so at that point we contacted the state and they issued an Amber Alert this morning around 6 or 7 o'clock,” Dudley said.

Within an hour, callers reported seeing the minivan with the child safe inside.

Todd was OK as well and put in handcuffs for his own safety. He’s not facing any charges.

News 9 reached out to family who said Todd will be taken to the VA where he’ll get treatment.