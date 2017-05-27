Vehicle Crashes Through Fast Food Restaurant Window In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Vehicle Crashes Through Fast Food Restaurant Window In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
A vehicle crashed into a fast-food restaurant Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A vehicle crashed into a fast-food restaurant Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, firefighters said.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. at a KFC, 2239 NW 23, according to Oklahoma City's Response Tracker.

The vehicle crashed through a window and crews are being brought in to determine the integrity of the structure.

The restaurant was shut down due to the damage. The driver of the vehicle was examined at the scene.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

