Police: Child Shoots Self Near Yukon

A child shot himself Saturday morning near NW 10 and Mustang Road, police said.

Police were called about 11:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Dana Drive. Officers found a child with a gunshot wound.

Police said they do not know the condition of the child but said he is expected to survive.

Police are investigating whether or not the gun was secure at the time of the incident but said the incident appears to be accidental.

