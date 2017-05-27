Texas Man Killed In Ultralight Aircraft Crash In LeFlore Co. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Texas Man Killed In Ultralight Aircraft Crash In LeFlore Co.


LeFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Texas man was killed when the aircraft he was in crashed Friday night.

Troopers say 43-year-old Richard Biggerstaff was flying a Tera Motor Ultralight Aircraft when it crashed in Arkoma.

Witnesses say the aircraft entered a downward spiral before crashing into the ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

