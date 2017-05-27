Extreme Heat, Severe Weather Threat Saturday For OK

Folks, it's going to be nasty outside Saturday. And News 9’s Meteorologist Matt Mahler means that in two ways: Heat and the possibility for severe storms.

We'll start with the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central into Southern Oklahoma for heat index values from 103° to 109°. That's very dangerous heat if you're outdoors for a long time. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and take breaks if you have be outdoors Saturday.

Secondly, we'll need to pay extra attention to the severe weather threat Saturday. We may miss the storms completely in OKC or they may form just to our northwest and roll through quickly Saturday evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

Hail could reach to the size of softballs with the amount of instability, along with 80 mph damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado. All the severe weather threats ramp up significantly as you head into Northeast Oklahoma.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you updated as the situation develops.