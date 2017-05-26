Police Cancel Amber Alert For Missing 1-Year-Old, Father - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Cancel Amber Alert For Missing 1-Year-Old, Father

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
MOORE, Oklahoma -

According to OKC Police, an Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing one-year-old and her father Saturday.

One-year-old Rosa Steffens was located safely and her father 26-year-old Todd Steffens was taken into custody around 10:25 a.m. Saturday, May 27. 

According to Moore police, Steffens dropped his wife off at Platt College around 8:00 a.m. Friday, May 26. Steffens along with his one-year-old daughter were going to a doctors appointment at the OKC VA Hospital, according to his wife.

Officers were told by VA officials that Todd never arrived at the hospital.

According to police, the two were spotted at 7-Eleven located at 10901 N. May in Oklahoma City Friday night. 

Police were concerned for Todd and his daughter’s whereabouts because, according to Todd’s wife, he suffers from PTSD and has a traumatic brain injury that causes him frequent blackouts.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it develops. 

