Meeker Race Held In Honor Of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

MEEKER, Oklahoma -

Friday night was the first-annual "Fallen Hero 50" at Red Dirt Raceway.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty drove one of the 40 cars that competed in the race. He says he was happy to do it because it honors other Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty.

"Just turned out great, I mean everybody came together and said hey we want to do something to be part of this," Sheriff Dougherty said. 

And we are happy to report that while the sheriff didn't win the race, he competed really well. 

