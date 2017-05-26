One Dead, 3 Injured Following Crash On I-44 Between Luther And Wellston

One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash on Interstate 44 between Luther and Wellston, Friday evening.

Major injuries were immediately reported, and more than one Mediflight was requested at the scene. The accident was just east of the Oklahoma, Lincoln County line.

According to authorities, two vehicles were driving eastbound when the vehicle in front was hit from behind by the other. The vehicle in front flipped, crossing into the center median.

The victim that died at the scene has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Blazier. Troopers said there were also four children and a woman in the car. Two of the children were transported to the hospital and are stable. The woman was transported in critical condition. Their names have not been released at this time.

One person was taken into custody by police.

All lanes of the interstate were shut down for nearly three hours due to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to witnesses, the driver of the car at fault was driving erratically before the accident.

