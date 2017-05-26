One Dead, 3 Injured Following Crash On I-44 Between Luther And W - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dead, 3 Injured Following Crash On I-44 Between Luther And Wellston

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash on Interstate 44 between Luther and Wellston, Friday evening. 

Major injuries were immediately reported, and more than one Mediflight was requested at the scene. The accident was just east of the Oklahoma, Lincoln County line.

According to authorities, two vehicles were driving eastbound when the vehicle in front was hit from behind by the other. The vehicle in front flipped, crossing into the center median. 

The victim that died at the scene has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Blazier. Troopers said there were also four children and a woman in the car. Two of the children were transported to the hospital and are stable. The woman was transported in critical condition. Their names have not been released at this time. 

One person was taken into custody by police. 

All lanes of the interstate were shut down for nearly three hours due to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to witnesses, the driver of the car at fault was driving erratically before the accident.

Stay with News9.com or your News9 app for more information. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.