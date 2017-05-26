Metro Stays Quiet Friday Night, Storms May Roll In Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Stays Quiet Friday Night, Storms May Roll In Saturday

The metro will stay quiet and very warm Friday evening and tonight.

There is a chance a storm moves into Northern Oklahoma from Colorado, with a low threat that it produces golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind. Temperatures drop to around 70 Friday night in OKC.

It's going to be partly cloudy and hot Saturday with highs in the mid-90's. A dryline will move into Central Oklahoma and there will be a slight chance of storms in the metro.

Storms are more likely ahead of the cold front that will come through Saturday evening. The highest threat of severe storms will be in Eastern Oklahoma and just south and east of the metro. These storms will be capable of softball size hail and 80 mph winds, so stay weather aware if you plan to be out an about!

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
