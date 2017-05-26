OKCPD Investigate Suspicious Device In SW OKC

Authorities investigated a suspicious device at a home near SW 89 Street & S. Penn Avenue, Friday afternoon.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene. According to police, a contractor working at a house found what he believed to be a grenade in the garage. He took the device out to the front lawn and covered it with a piece of tarp, before police arrived.

Officials temporarily blocked off SW 89th to Flair Avenue.

The "all clear" was given a few hours later. Bomb squad technicians said they would dispose of the device. Officials said the device could possibly be an old hand grenade.

No arrests were made. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play.