Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects connected to an auto burglary on the southeast part of town.

Officers say surveillance video captured two people burglarizing a car near SE 96th and Eli Dr. Officers said the suspects were able to access the vehicle because the doors were unlocked. OKCPD released the following surveillance video of the crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com