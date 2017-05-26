Oklahoma House Sends $6.9B Budget Plan To Governor's Desk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma House Sends $6.9B Budget Plan To Governor's Desk

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

After months of political battles, the legislature has passed a nearly $6.9-billion spending plan. But, the budget battle will likely go from the Capitol to the courtroom.

Friday, the State House of Representatives passed the spending plan presented by Republicans after negotiations broke down with Democrats. Democrats said the budget is not constitutional, and will leave the state hundreds of millions of dollars in the hole.

“I can honestly say this is the least transparent budget process we’ve ever had,” said Representative Eric Proctor (D) Tulsa.

Budget negotiations broke down after Republicans and Democrats couldn’t find common ground on the tax on oil and natural gas production, called gross production. So, Republicans presented a bill that didn’t need Democrat votes to approve. But, it depends largely on revenue bills passed after the constitutional deadline for raising money. Bills like, an additional $1.50 added to a pack of cigarettes.

“We’d like to call this the smoking cessation and prevention act of 2017,” said Representative Leslie Osborn (R) Budget Chair as she presented the bill.

“This is a FINO.” Representative Collin Walke (D) Oklahoma City said, “A fee in name only. You cannot pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”

Representative Eric Proctor (D) Tulsa agreed, “This budget is on extremely shaky ground.  And to me that’s not a political statement. That is a very very strong concern.”

The spending plan calls for 4-percent cuts to most agencies. It does hold the line on spending for common education, but does not cover promised raises for teachers.

“Teachers that I know personally, principals that I know personally that are leaving the state because this body made a promise that they could not keep,” Representative Regina Goodwin (D) Tulsa said.

Representative Steve Kouplen (D) Beggs said, “Governor, veto this bill, send it back to the drawing board. We can do better than this.”

Governor Mary Fallin said she won’t veto it, but if it turns out some of the spending plan is unconstitutional, she could call a special session. Then, it’s up to legislators if they want to come back.

“So, if they tell me they tell me they don’t want to come back in then we’ll have to have automatic cuts.  It’ll be across the board by the way,” Fallin said.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.