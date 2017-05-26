Attorney General's Office Receives Largest Budget Increase In Ne - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Attorney General's Office Receives Largest Budget Increase In New Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The House is expected to vote on a state budget today, the final day of the legislative session. If it passes, the vast majority of agencies will face cuts, except one.

The attorney general's office will receive a nearly 60 percent increase while most other state agencies will see a 3-5 percent reduction. This is by far the largest increase any state agency will receive in the budget plan, giving the attorney general's budget nearly $4 million more.

When asked about their increase, the attorney general's office said, "Due to last year's budget crisis, the AG's office declined $6 million for office operations. The agency then relied on savings and non-appropriated revenue. But this year, it would be exceedingly difficult to do the same, which is why we asked for the agency's regular appropriation."

The office said despite the increase, they will still receive less than its typical appropriation.

