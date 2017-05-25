My 2 Cents: NATO Members Should Spend More To Stop Terrorism - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: NATO Members Should Spend More To Stop Terrorism

File photo

President Trump surely won't be voted "most popular" at the NATO Meeting in Belgium, that's because he chastised the leaders of most of the other NATO countries for not doing their fair share.

He didn't candy coat the message with smiles, glad handing, or talk of global responsibility, in fact, one critic described him as serious and stern.

That same guy was aghast when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yelled during, the group photo, "Everybody wave." President Trump didn't, but neither did a lot of others.

This wasn't a feel-good photo op kind of get together.

The world is on fire, and it's unconscionable that 23 of the 28 NATO nations aren't investing in their militaries to the level they agreed upon - that's 2 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Germany, Canada, prosperous countries, and Italy are barely spending half of what they agreed to, and why should they? The United States will protect them, let American taxpayers pay for it.

Thursday, President Trump told these leaders in the last eight years the U.S. has spent more on defense than all of the other NATO members combined, and that's not fair. It's long past time for NATO members to spend more to protect Western Europe and to battle the spread of terrorism.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
