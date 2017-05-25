TCU Defeats Oklahoma 9-4 In Big 12 Elimination Game

The University of Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione has been voted the country's top Athletic Director through an anonymous survey by Sports Illustrated.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins catches up with former OU Heisman Trophy winner Jason White at Monday's Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame induction.More >>
The 2016 state champion Jones Longhorns are trying to go back-to-back in 2017.More >>
While some schools have their fingers crossed trying to break in new starters, that's not a worry spot at quarterback for the Wolves.More >>
The Turnpike Classic between the OSU Cowboys and the upset-minded Golden Hurricane is next Thursday in Stillwater, and T.U. said they know they're in for a challenge.More >>
Devon Thomas, a former Broken Arrow football player and OSU recruit convicted of armed robbery, was released from prison after a judicial review Wednesday, August 23.More >>
