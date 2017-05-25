TCU Defeats Oklahoma 9-4 In Big 12 Elimination Game - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

TCU Defeats Oklahoma 9-4 In Big 12 Elimination Game

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Jared Janczak threw five shutout innings to help No. 2 seed TCU defeat No. 3 seed Oklahoma 9-4 on Thursday in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game.

Janczak, an All-Big 12 first-team pitcher, gave up three hits and struck out eight to improve to 8-0 on the season. Elliott Barzilli had three hits and Cam Warner knocked in two runs for the Horned Frogs (40-15).

Josh Watson's RBI double scored Barzilli and helped TCU put up three runs in the bottom of the second to take control. TCU led 9-0 before Oklahoma's rally came up short in the top of the ninth.

Brandon Zaragoza had two hits and knocked in two runs and Kyle Mendenhall had two hits and knocked in a run for Oklahoma (34-22), which has lost six of its past nine games. The Sooners won two of three against the Horned Frogs during the regular season.

