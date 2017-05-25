Thieves Caught On Surveillance Stealing Trailer From Bethany Home

Two thieves made off with an expensive work trailer from a Bethany home, and the owner has clear video of the incident.

It happened after noon on Wednesday at a home near North Council Rd. and 39th St. Paul Andrews has multiple surveillance cameras mounted.

Andrews got home from work in the afternoon and saw that his trailer worth $3,000 was missing. Andrews went straight to his surveillance camera.

At 12:13 p.m., a man and woman go through the alley and back up into his driveway. They hook up Andrews’ trailer, and after a bit of a struggle, they are able to connect it and take off.

The surveillance video shows a white pick-up truck. It’s so clear Andrews was able to identify the truck as an early-2000 Chevy 4x4 crew cab.

When he first saw the video, he said, “You just pelt up with anger and anxiety.”

He said he was uneasy knowing people would come on his private property and steal his goods.

Andrews uses this trailer all the time for work. He owns a local restoration company and depends on the trailer for his customers. This is his livelihood.

It’s not the first time a trailer has been stolen from him. Andrews said he had a trailer locked up and parked at work previously that was taken, which is why he thought it would be safer to leave his equipment at home.

“It’s a business that feeds my family, and so does this trailer,” he said.

He wants it back and is offering a $400 cash reward for the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.

Andrews filed a report with the Bethany Police Department. Anyone with information on the case or who recognizes the suspects should call Bethany police at 405-789-2323.