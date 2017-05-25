Turnpike Authority To Give $5M To DPS To Fund 2018 OHP Trooper A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Turnpike Authority To Give $5M To DPS To Fund 2018 OHP Trooper Academy

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) announced a plan to fund the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Trooper Academy in 2018.

OTA officials along with representatives from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and House Speaker Charles McCall were on hand for the announcement.

“This is an historic agreement between the two and a great example of state government working together, coming together in a time of need” said McCall.

As part of the agreement, the OTA plans to give $5 million to DPS to fund the trooper academy. The academy, expected to consist of about 30 new OHP troopers, starts in January 2018. OTA has offered assistance with previous academies.

“Anybody that is hearing or seeing this knows it’s an extremely difficult budget year. But, it’s always been a priority for us to ensure that we have a safe number of troopers on the roads and to make sure that public safety is always one of the core services we take seriously,” said Appropriations Chair, Rep. Leslie Osborn.

An OTA official says they believe the plan is an important investment to keep a strong OHP force on the state’s turnpikes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.