Animal Park Operator "Joe Exotic" Running For Oklahoma Governor

By Associated Press
A colorful, mullet-wearing operator of an exotic animal park who ran as a write-in candidate for president is among a group of Libertarian Party candidates planning to run for Oklahoma's open governor seat in 2018.

Joseph Maldonado, a self-described actor and musician known as "Joe Exotic," says he will join a crowded field vying to become the state's chief executive.

The 54-year-old Maldonado operates The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park about 65 miles south of Oklahoma City and is known for flamboyant YouTube videos and interviews. John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" featured his 2016 presidential run.  

The Libertarian Party on Thursday announced Maldonado and Rex Lawhorn's plans to seek the seat that will be open since Gov. Mary Fallin is term-limited. Libertarian Chris Powell also plans to run for governor.

