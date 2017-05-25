Thursday Evening Remains Clear And Breezy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thursday Evening Remains Clear And Breezy

Skies will stay clear Thursday night and temperatures will remain mild. We only drop to the mid 60's overnight with a breezy south wind.

Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80's under sunny skies. There is a slight chance of storms in northwest, northeast, and the panhandle Friday afternoon and evening. Also, there is a low threat these storms become severe with large hail and damaging wind possible.

The severe threat will ramp up for southeast Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance storms fire along the dryline in central Oklahoma and move east in the afternoon, but the threat will be higher east. A cold front will move in Saturday evening with additional showers and storms possible, including in the metro.

