Thursday Evening Remains Clear And Breezy

Skies will stay clear Thursday night and temperatures will remain mild. We only drop to the mid 60's overnight with a breezy south wind.

Friday looks pretty similar to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80's under sunny skies. There is a slight chance of storms in northwest, northeast, and the panhandle Friday afternoon and evening. Also, there is a low threat these storms become severe with large hail and damaging wind possible.

The severe threat will ramp up for southeast Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance storms fire along the dryline in central Oklahoma and move east in the afternoon, but the threat will be higher east. A cold front will move in Saturday evening with additional showers and storms possible, including in the metro.