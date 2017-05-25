3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Minco

A small earthquake rattled residents all around the area of Grady County, Thursday morning.

The 3.2 magnitude temblor struck around 11:30 a.m., five miles west southwest of the town of Minco, or about 24 miles southwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just more than four miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported. However, several News 9 viewers in the area called and wrote in claiming to have felt the rumbling.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes of magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.