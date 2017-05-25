Police Investigate Missing Burglary Suspect In Norman

Norman Police responded to a report of a burglary suspect on the southwest side of town, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the home in the 2000 block of SW 24th Avenue, just after noon. Police stated the homeowner and his dog engaged the suspect prior to officers arriving.

Police set up a perimeter between 24th Avenue SW and Riverside Dr. to search for the suspect. The Norman Police SWAT team was also called after the resident informed police firearms were in the home.

After a few hours, officials said they were unable to locate a suspect on the property or in the surrounding area. During the search, no lockdowns were issued. Norman Police said the incident remains under investigation.

