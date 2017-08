Police are looking for a man, allegedly caught on camera swiping a woman’s purse from her shopping cart at a NW OKC grocery store.

OKC Police released images of the man and his getaway vehicle on their Facebook page, Thursday morning. The alleged crime occurred at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located near NW 23rd St. and N. Penn Ave.

Police say the man grabbed the purse and then fled out of the store to a teal green Nissan Altima with paint faded on the roof and hood.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com