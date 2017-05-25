Lock Down Lifted At Enid Schools

The lock down at two Enid elementary schools has been lifted.

Enid Police notified the schools that it was safe to resume regular operations just before 10:30 a.m.

The lock down was issued at Glenwood Elementary School and Prairie View Elementary School while police searched for a suspected car thief who fled in the area. Police say they have arrested that suspect.

Enid Public Schools sent out the message, notifying parents of the lock down, around 9:45 a.m. The lock down was only a precautionary measure.

