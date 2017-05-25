City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Personal Information - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Personal Information

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Documents and information on thousands of Stillwater residents are at risk after a city computer was hacked recently. The city's marketing and public relations team is now sending out roughly 3,000 notice letters to the affected.

The hacker had access to a city computer for about three weeks. Staff say the hacker had access to personal information of people who violated certain city ordinances. The breach reportedly only affects those with violations or infractions from March 2015 to May 2017. The hacked computer contained no financial info but did contain addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers.

City officials have identified and secured the computer involved in the hack.

