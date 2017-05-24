OK Senate Passes Budget Bill Wednesday Night

The Oklahoma Senate passed a budget bill Wednesday night with a vote of 33-13.

Just over $21 million will be added to the Department of Education. That only covers health insurance costs, although, so that budget will stay flat, really. And it does not include a teacher pay raise.

The Department of Corrections and the Department of Transportation also stay flat. The Department of Public Safety, on the other hand, will see an extra $6 million in its budget.

Every other agency will face at least 3.5 percent cut.

All six Democratic senators voted against the bill Wednesday night. The bill is expected to go to state House Thursday for a vote, where it is doubtful if any of 26 Democrats in the House will vote for the bill.