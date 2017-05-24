Child, 2, Found Safe In Harrah After Taken By Mother In Seminole

A 2-year-old child was found safe Wednesday night in Harrah after police said his mother kidnapped him from a Seminole home.

Kendra Batesel, 26, is accused of taking her child Set Batesel about 8 p.m. Wednesday from the child's babysitter's home in Seminole.

Kendra Batesel is not the legal guardian of the 2-year-old, police said.

