Silver Alert Issued For Pottawatomie County Man

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Pottawatomie County man last seen Saturday, authorities said.

Steve Sisco, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday at 51 Country Creek Drive in McLoud. 

Sisco is described as a white man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has brown hair with some gray in it and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue D&D hat, glasses, checkered fleece jacket, blue checkered button up shirt, Wrangler blue jeans and loafer-style shoes. 

His vehicle is described as a green, 1995 GMC SC1 pickup with Oklahoma license plate plate number 885FZS.

Sisco suffers from a traumatic brain injury, seizures and diabetes, and he did not take his medications.

Sisco talked about traveling the country and authorities said he may be going to Houston, Texas. 

Anyone with information about Sisco's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

