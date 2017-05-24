Stillwater Dad Picks Up Son From School While Wearing Speedo

On his last day of junior high at pickup time, 15-year-old Jack Beadles's dad proved to everyone he'll go to great lengths for a laugh.

Justin Beadles stormed the sidewalks through students to get to his son wearing only a Speedo. And he escorted him back to the car while mom filmed the whole thing.

“I was just like half embarrassed, half thinking I was going to run away,” Jack said.

Jack was shocked but he said this was typical behavior for his dad.

“This isn’t the first dumb thing I’ve ever done,” Beadles told News 9.

He cuts up with his kids about a lot of things. And the shenanigans continue with his coworkers at Countryside Church, where he's a pastor.

“My dad, he was the guy who always said, ‘Make a memory every day.’ And since he has been gone, I’ve particularly tried to do that,” Beadles said.

Jack was a great sport and posted the video online first. Then he gave his dad permission to post the video on social media.

“I just thought it’s the last day of school and no one can make fun of me because it’s the last day of school,” Jack explained.

And the video went viral fast. The family's epic memory reached more than 6 million views in one day.

“I mean even if nobody had seen it, I’d do it a million times again just because it was so much fun seeing the look on a son who I love, just seeing his face and him looking at me and us knowing deep down inside like, dad’s an idiot. But he’s also kind of OK,” Beadles said.

Beadles said this prank was in no way done to punish his son. He said his son is a great kid.

Ultimately, he said he did it because he loves him.

Jack plans to try and get his dad back. He's just not sure how he's going to top this.