One Dead After Shooting At NW OKC Apartment, Suspect At Large

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are searching for the gunman behind Oklahoma City's latest homicide.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at The Reserve at West 10th Apartments near NW 10th & MacArthur Wednesday, May 24.

EMSA responded to the scene and transported the victim, 44-year-old Joseph Thompson, from the scene in emergency condition. A short time later, the victim was pronounced dead the hospital.

" I could've got shot cause [sic] I was back there," Joshua Johnson said he does some maintenance at apartment complex, "I was actually working and stuff and I had to stop what I was doing to see what was going on."

Johnson walked out to see the parking lot full of Oklahoma City police officers. 

"We believe this to be gang related," said Oklahoma City Police Officer Brad Gilmore.

Officer Gilmore said the apartment's security guard first called 911 to report gunshots. 

The suspect took off running.

Police were given only a vague description of the suspect. He was described as 5'8 black male, wearing a white Houston Astros t-shirt and blue overalls. 

A search of the apartment complex and surrounding area did not yield any arrests. 

"Ah man, this is crazy. this is sad," said Johnson.

Also, according to Gary Knight, assistant public information officer for OKCPD, "The victim on this case also went by the last name of Bonner.  Further, he sometimes used Earl as his first name and Joseph as his middle name."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

