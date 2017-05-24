New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Those Reporting Police Miscondu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Those Reporting Police Misconduct

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new civil rights law on the books in Oklahoma is aimed at protecting people that report police misconduct.

Formerly, HB1478, requires the Attorney General's Office of Civil Rights Enforcement to redact the names of people who make complaints against police officers from its official report to top state officials each year, including the reports delivered to police departments.

The report comes during a year of high profile cases of police trials including the recent acquittal of Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the trial of former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw convicted of sexually assaulting African-American women.

In a statement, the author Rep. George Young (D-Oklahoma City) said, "As state representatives and senators, we should work hard to make sure people feel comfortable lodging complaints, and I'm beyond grateful that the 56th legislature was able to see the value of this measure in protecting our most vulnerable."

“Everyone I've ever talked to with one of those complaints, the biggest reason for not reporting it wasn't just perceived inaction it was often fear,” the ACLU-OK’s Brady Henderson said.

Experts, like Henderson, say reports against police are like those of rape or sexual assault, often unreported with potentially disastrous results.

“The vast majority go underreported,” Henderson said. “Now to an exact percent, I don't think anybody knows. I've heard numbers anywhere from 50% to 90%.”

The hope now for this new law for advocates is more victims will come forward, normally too afraid of retaliation or humiliation to raise their voices. A spokesperson for Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office said they are “happy to comply” with the new law.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.