Battenfield Leads Oklahoma State Past Top-Seeded Texas Tech

Blake Battenfield threw six scoreless innings to help eighth-seeded Oklahoma State to a 3-0 win over top-seeded Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Battenfield allowed four hits and walked two while striking out four for the Cowboys (27-25), who reached the College World Series last season.

Strong message sent about OSU & quality depth in Big12 as 8-seed @OSUBaseball shuts out 1-seed TT in @Big12Conference Tourn opener. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) May 24, 2017

Cade Cabbiness and Garrett McCain each had sacrifice flies to account for Oklahoma State's first two runs, while Jon Littell added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Colin Simpson finished 2 for 4 and scored twice for Oklahoma State, which has now won three of its four games this season against the Red Raiders (42-14).

Texas Tech starter Davis Martin allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cowboys advanced to face West Virginia on Thursday, while Texas Tech takes on Baylor in an elimination game.