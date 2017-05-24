Battenfield Leads Oklahoma State Past Top-Seeded Texas Tech - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Battenfield Leads Oklahoma State Past Top-Seeded Texas Tech

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP Image: OSU head baseball coach Josh Holliday. AP Image: OSU head baseball coach Josh Holliday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Blake Battenfield threw six scoreless innings to help eighth-seeded Oklahoma State to a 3-0 win over top-seeded Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Cowboy Baseball: McCain, Benge Lead OSU All-Big 12 Selections

Battenfield allowed four hits and walked two while striking out four for the Cowboys (27-25), who reached the College World Series last season.

Cade Cabbiness and Garrett McCain each had sacrifice flies to account for Oklahoma State's first two runs, while Jon Littell added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Colin Simpson finished 2 for 4 and scored twice for Oklahoma State, which has now won three of its four games this season against the Red Raiders (42-14).

Texas Tech starter Davis Martin allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cowboys advanced to face West Virginia on Thursday, while Texas Tech takes on Baylor in an elimination game.

