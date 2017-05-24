Former OKC Dodger Bellinger Continues To Thrive In Los Angeles

After a hot start to the season in Oklahoma City, outfielder Cody Bellinger is making the most of his opportunity with the Los Angeles Dodgers since getting called up in late April.

In 100 major league at bats over a span of 26 games, Bellinger is hitting .280 at the plate while raking in 24 RBIs and nine home runs.

Not only has he developed as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, but the former fourth round pick (2013) is having a major impact on his team’s success. Los Angeles is 19-7 since Bellinger made his season debut in the majors on April 25.

“When you see a young player coming up, everyone has an expectations of how it’s going to play out,” Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts told USA Today earlier this month. “With Cody, every time he steps into the batter’s box you think something really exciting is going to happen.”

Fans in Oklahoma City only got to see Bellinger in town for 18 games to start the season, but it looks like yet another future MLB star took the path through OKC on his way to the top.