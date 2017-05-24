Former OKC Dodger Bellinger Continues To Thrive In Los Angeles - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Former OKC Dodger Bellinger Continues To Thrive In Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
AP Image: Cody Bellinger runs the bases against the Miami Marlins. AP Image: Cody Bellinger runs the bases against the Miami Marlins.
LOS ANGELES -

After a hot start to the season in Oklahoma City, outfielder Cody Bellinger is making the most of his opportunity with the Los Angeles Dodgers since getting called up in late April.

In 100 major league at bats over a span of 26 games, Bellinger is hitting .280 at the plate while raking in 24 RBIs and nine home runs.

Not only has he developed as one of the top prospects in all of baseball, but the former fourth round pick (2013) is having a major impact on his team’s success. Los Angeles is 19-7 since Bellinger made his season debut in the majors on April 25.

“When you see a young player coming up, everyone has an expectations of how it’s going to play out,” Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts told USA Today earlier this month. “With Cody, every time he steps into the batter’s box you think something really exciting is going to happen.”

Fans in Oklahoma City only got to see Bellinger in town for 18 games to start the season, but it looks like yet another future MLB star took the path through OKC on his way to the top. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.