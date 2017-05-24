Edmond Police Search For Missing Teen Boy

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who hasn't been seen for several weeks.

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who hasn't been seen for several weeks.

Thomas Diamond has not reached out to his family in the time he has been missing, Edmond police said.

Diamond is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Diamond's whereabouts is asked to call Edmond police at (405) 359-4480.