Multi-Vehicle Crash Off I-44 & NW 36th In OKC

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident off I-44 and NW 36th St. Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of eastbound I-44 were shut down.

OKC: I44 northbound, just south of NW 36th, all lanes are shut down due to an injury accident /// CLS — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) May 24, 2017

Oncoming traffic was restricted to the shoulder of the expressway. News9 reported traffic backed up as far as NW 10th. EMSA responded to the scene, however no injuries have been reported. The cause of the wreck is unknown.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that all lanes were opened about an hour after the accident.

OKC: I44 northbound, just south of NW 36th, all lanes are shut down due to an injury accident /// CLS — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) May 24, 2017

Stay with News9.com or your News9 app for more information.