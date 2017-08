Police are searching for two juvenile suspects wanted for burglary of a NW Oklahoma City residence.

Officers said the suspects burglarized a home off NW 18th and Villa on May 18. According to authorities, the suspects broke down the back door of the home, ransacked the bedrooms, and stole four firearms from a safe. Police are hoping someone will recognize them from this home surveillance video.

Anyone who has any information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.