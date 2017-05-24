Suspect Sought In NW OKC Shooting That Left One Critically Injured

Authorities are searching for 24-year-old Craig Leon Glover Jr. on complaints of Robbery with a Firearm and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the incident.

Police are searching for a man involved in a shooting from early-May. Arrest warrants are issued for 24-year-old Craig Leon Glover Jr. for attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on May 7, 2017 on North Council Road in Northwest Oklahoma City at Walmart. According to police reports, the victim was robbed by two black men and shot in his underarm area. Police say the victim drove himself to a nearby apartment complex to get help from friends who were staying there.

Instead, a stranger found him screaming for help and came to assist. Dallin Layton lives in the apartment complex. He ran out to help the victim.

“I just tried to keep him awake and asked him his name,” said Layton. He knocked on the friends’ door and had them call 911.

Layton made a quick decision and got in his car. He drove to the fire department a few blocks away to get help. He also flagged down police and directed officers to the victim.

“It was frightening,” said Layton.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say he is still in critical condition.

Police reports show when officers searched the victim’s vehicle, marijuana buds were found in various places. The victim’s friends believe he may have been buying or selling marijuana when the shooting happened.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if Glover is found.