House JCAB Approves Two $6.9B Budget Plans

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budgets (JCAB) has approved two budget plans, both totaling $6.9 billion, in an effort to pull the state out of the current fiscal crisis.  

Each plan includes zero cuts for 16 state agencies, including common education, health care, mental health and juvenile affairs.

In plan one, the remaining 54 agencies would receive a four or five percent budget cut and would not include a raise for teacher pay.

In plan two, the remaining 54 agencies would receive an eight percent budget cut, however, this plan would include a teacher raise of $1,000.

According to News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck, legislators were upset because they were only allowed 11 minutes to review each plan before being allowed to vote.

The full House is expected to vote on either plan by Friday.   

News 9’s Aaron Brilbeck is following the developments at the Capitol.

