Pauls Valley Shooting Suspect Turns Self In

A suspect from a Pauls Valley shooting has turned himself in Tuesday night to the Garvin County Jail, authorities said.

The shooting happened near East and Madison about 8 p.m. Two were shot, Kevin Fielder, 62, in the shoulder, and L.C. Brown,56, in the torso.

When police arrived at the scene, one of the involved persons specifically named Christopher Mars, 25, as the shooter. With their investigation, police found the alleged rifle in Mars' pickup at a home nearby. Mars turned himself in to the Garvin County Jail shortly thereafter.

Mars is facing two charges of shooting with intent to kill and two charges of assault with a deadly weapon.