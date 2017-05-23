Del City Man Set To Graduate Nearly Four Years After Getting Hit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Del City Man Set To Graduate Nearly Four Years After Getting Hit By Car

DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

A 21-year-old Del City man will graduate from high school Wednesday, after overcoming incredible odds. 

Matt Noah was critically injured four years ago, after a car struck his bike near Lake Overholser.  His mother and grandmother say they were prepared to say goodbye, but instead Matt Noah rallied. 

He’s been attending high school at the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee.  Several family members will be at Matt’s graduation.

“Tomorrow honestly four years ago is a day I never thought I’d see, and uh I just there’s no amount of pride that you can express,” Noah’s mother Toppaz Noah said on Tuesday night.

Topaz and her son moved to the Oklahoma City area in 2005, after their home in Mississippi was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. 

