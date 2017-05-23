OKC Nurse Arrested In Sexual Battery Of Patient

After a two-month long investigation, an Oklahoma City nurse practitioner is behind bars.

Police say 51-year-old Darrel Arthurs is accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

The alleged incident happened on March 1. Police say Arthurs was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Monday.

Officer Travis Vernier confirms a 70-year-old woman is the victim.

“The woman says that he was treating her, that she was his patient,” said Vernier.

According to the police report, she had appointments with Arthurs for the last year. She is being treated for skin cancer. She told police she was examined many times without anything inappropriate happening until that day.

The report states Arthurs was examining a scar on her lower abdomen and asked her if it itched. The victim said he then touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Arthurs is a certified registered nurse practitioner in Oklahoma City.

Police booked him into jail on one count of sexual battery.