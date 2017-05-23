Congressman Russell To Seek Oversight & Government Reform Chairmanship

Actor Jay Thomas, who had a recurring role on "Ray Donovan" and was well known to sitcom fans from the 1980s and 90s, has died at age 69.More >>
Actor Jay Thomas, who had a recurring role on "Ray Donovan" and was well known to sitcom fans from the 1980s and 90s, has died at age 69.More >>
The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is now a hurricane.More >>
The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is now a hurricane.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.