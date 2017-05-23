Congressman Russell To Seek Oversight & Government Reform Chairm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Congressman Russell To Seek Oversight & Government Reform Chairmanship

By Alexis Embry
Washington D.C. -

Oklahoma Congressman Steve Russell (OK-5) said he is seeking to become the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Russell currently serves on the committee as a Republican Member. He looks to succeed current Chairman Jason Chaffetz (UT-3) who announced he would resign his House seat at the end of June. 

Congressman Russell, a retired soldier and combat veteran, has a long history of building teams, leading them, and getting results. In his first term, he had four bills signed into law which saved taxpayers $4 billion. He has published six editions of his Waste Watch report, highlighting $300 billion in wasteful government spending. Consistent with the mission of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, his focus has been government reform. 

